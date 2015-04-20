Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg experienced the worst outing of his brief major league career in his third appearance. Oberg allowed three home runs and a walk to the first four batters he faced Sunday and lasted only one-third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Oberg, who won his major league debut Tuesday night, was charged with five runs in the sixth inning and saw his ERA explode to 10.13.

RHP John Axford was placed on the restricted list on Sunday, giving him more time to care for his two-year-old son who was bitten by a rattlesnake during spring training. Young Jameson Axford was bitten on his right foot by a rattlesnake last month in the backyard of the rental house where his family was staying during spring training. Jameson has been hospitalized ever since and underwent surgery to remove tissue and skin at the spot of the bite where a staph infection had set in.

CF Charlie Blackmon collected two of the Rockies’ four hits Sunday in their 7-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blackmon went 2-for-3 and has now hit safely in seven of his past eight games. During that stretch, Blackmon is batting .379 (11-for-29).

3B Nolan Arenado not only extended his hitting streak to five games by going 1-for-4 on Sunday. Arenado also showed why he won the National League’s Gold Glove at his position the past two years. Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner, the second batter of the game, hit a chopping ground ball that Arenado backhanded before throwing across his body to retire Turner at first base.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa will make his season debut Monday night against the San Diego Padres. De La Rosa strained his left groin during spring training and began the season on the 15-day disabled list. In two rehabilitation appearances for Triple-A Albuquerque (Pacific Coast League), the Mexican left-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits, including two home runs, and three walks in nine innings while striking out seven batters. Last year, De La Rosa went 14-11 with a 4.10 ERA. He amassed 30 victories for the Rockies during the past two seasons.