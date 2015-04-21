Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room on the roster for LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who was activated to start. Oberg pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his first two major league appearances before giving up five runs (three earned) and four hits, including three homers, and a walk Sunday while retiring one of the six Los Angeles batters he faced. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I thought he did a real nice job up here. Had a tough day yesterday, but that day doesn’t define him. I think he learned that he’s got plenty of stuff to pitch in this league. We’ve always loved the makeup and the competitiveness. He’s going to help us win a lot of games, I think this year. I told him not every breaking ball you hang is going to be hit in the seats. Sometimes they’re going to foul them off. Sometimes they’re going take them. He just didn’t get away with them yesterday, but I‘m excited about him.”

3B Nolan Arenado was scratched from the lineup with a sore left wrist and is listed day-to-day. Arenado started the Rockies’ previous 12 games and played all but one inning. He said his wrist bothered him during his final at-bat Sunday at Dodger Stadium after he took swings with a weighted bat in the on-deck circle. Arenado said during batting practice Monday he had trouble finishing his swings, leading to him sitting out the game.

LF Corey Dickerson left Monday’s game after running out a grounder to end the third. Dickerson has been bothered by plantar fasciitis in his left foot, which to this point was mild, manager Walt Weiss said, but it ailment flared when he broke from the batter’s box.

RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) made his first rehab start Monday, and he pitched 2 1/3 innings for high Class A Modesto, allowing two hits, one walk and two runs with three strikeouts. Hale, who was on a 45-50 pitch limit, had a good chance to make the Rockies’ Opening Day roster before getting injured late in spring training. The Rockies acquired Hale in the offseason from the Braves.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa was activated Monday after beginning the season on the disabled list with a left groin strain that limited him to 2 1/3 innings in his one Cactus League start. De La Rosa gave up a career-high-tying nine runs, seven earned, in two innings Monday night against the Padres. He also allowed nine runs May 3, 2008, in a start with the Rockies and May 24, 2007, in a start with the Royals. The two innings he pitched marked the shortest start of his career at Coors Field, where he has won more games than any pitcher. His record in Denver fell to 45-11 after his shortest start since he pitched two innings Sept. 10, 2013, at San Francisco.