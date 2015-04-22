Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in the fifth inning. It was his second consecutive game with a triple. Blackmon has hit safely in five straight games and nine of his past 10, and he reached base in all 14 games he has played this season. Going back to Sept. 21 last season, Blackmon has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games.

3B Nolan Arenado, who was scratched from the lineup Monday, did not play for the second successive game due to a left wrist strain. He felt slight soreness in the wrist in spring training “but not to the point where it was drastic,” he said. It flared up when he was swinging a weighted bat before his final at-bat Sunday. Arenado said he took swings in the training room and the indoor batting cage Tuesday, and unlike Monday, he was able to finish his swing. Arenado said he expects to return to the lineup Wednesday.

LF Corey Dickerson was not in the lineup Tuesday, but he pinch-hit in the ninth against Padres RHP Craig Kimbrel and grounded out. Dickerson has dealt with plantar fasciitis in his left heel since the final week of spring training. he felt pain as he ran out of the batters’ box in the third inning Monday and then left the game. Dickerson said he would consider an anti-inflammatory injection if his condition worsened. He said his heel bothers him while standing around, and doing so in cleats makes it worse. Dickerson is prepared to continue dealing with the plantar fasciitis and doesn’t expect it will hamper him to any great degree. “I’ve performed well the last couple weeks with it, and I feel I can still perform with it,” said Dickerson, who is hitting .280 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 14 games.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went hitless in four at-bats, dropping his average to .189 (10-for-53). After going 6-for-17 with two strikeouts in his first four games, Gonzalez is 4-for-36 (.111) with seven strikeouts. He went hitless in one at-bat with a runner in scoring position Tuesday, leaving him 2-for-13 in those situations this season.

C Nick Hundley went 2-for-4 with his first triple and first homer of the season. The triple was the 11th of his career and first since April 22, 2012, against the Phillies. This was the third time Hundley tripled and homered in the same game. The last time was in that same 2012 game against Philadelphia.