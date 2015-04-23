Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque two days after being optioned there. A player has to stay in the minors at least 10 days after being sent down, unless there is an injury, and Oberg was recalled to take the place of RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis). Oberg pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his first two major league appearances April 14 and 17 but gave up four hits, including three homers, in one-third of an inning at Los Angeles on Sunday. Oberg is 1-0 with a 10.13 ERA in his three appearances. Oberg was originally recalled April 12 when RHP John Axford was placed on the family emergency medical list, then was optioned on April 20 when LHP Jorge De La Rosa was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

RHP John Axford was reinstated from the restricted list. On April 12, Axford was placed on the family medical emergency list because his 2-year-old son Jameson was being transferred from Phoenix to Denver to undergo further surgery and treatment after being bitten twice on the top of his right foot by a rattlesnake March 22. Axford spent the maximum allowable seven days on the family medical emergency list, then on Sunday was transferred to the restricted list. Making his second appearance of the season and first since April 8, Axford retired the Padres in order in the eighth inning Wednesday on 10 pitches, eight strikes. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He didn’t show any rust from the layoff. It was impressive.”

3B Nolan Arenado was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games with a left wrist strain. The wrist bothered him somewhat in spring training, but it flared up while he was swinging a weighted bat in the on-deck circle Sunday before his final at-bat in Los Angeles. He doubled home a run on his first at-bat Wednesday, singled to open the ninth and scored the winning run. He also made two superb defensive plays.

LF Corey Dickerson was back in the lineup and went 2-for-3 with two solo homers. It was the third multi-homer game of his career and Dickerson’s first since Sept. 7 against the Giants. He left the game Monday after aggravating the plantar fasciitis in his left foot as he broke from the batters’ box in the third inning. Dickerson pinch-hit in the ninth inning Tuesday. He has dealt with plantar fasciitis since the last week of spring training.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to right biceps tendinitis. The oldest active player in the majors, Hawkins, 42, began the season as the Rockies’ closer but lost that job after blowing consecutive save opportunities April 8 and 12. He is 1-1 with a 10.50 ERA in seven games, and opposing hitters are batting .379 against him. Manager Walt Weiss said the injury was lingering. “LaTroy’s the type of guy, we got to take the ball from him,” Weiss said. “He’s not going to say anything. I think this gives him some time to recover and go out there with all his weapons. I don’t think he’s gone out there with all his weapons. He’s had a hard time bouncing back from outings, getting loose. This’ll give him some time to go out there and really be able to take his best shot.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez batted sixth for the first time since Sept. 17, 2012, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk, dropping his average to .179. He entered the game with one hit in his past 18 at-bats and two hits in his past 36 at-bats. Padres RHP James Shields started, and Gonzalez was 5-for-9 against him, but manager Walt Weiss said past history didn’t figure matter in this instance. “It had nothing to do with the matchup,” Weiss said. “It was more to let him take a breath. Sometimes when you’re hitting in the middle of the order, you feel directly responsible when the offense isn’t jelling or scoring runs because you’re in a run-producing spot in the order.”

1B/C Wilin Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque when the Rockies had to clear a roster spot as they went from seven to eight relievers. Manager Walt Weiss said Rosario’s demotion was not performance-related. Rosario will be the regular first baseman at Albuquerque. In nine games with the Rockies, including two starts at first base, Rosario went 5-for-14 (.357) with three doubles, one homer and two RBIs. He was 2-for-5 as a pinch hitter with one homer and two RBIs. The home run was a game-winner in the 10th inning April 8 at Milwaukee.