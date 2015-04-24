Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Daniel Descalso became the Rockies’ backup first baseman when Wilin Rosario was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Descalso started at first base Thursday. He entered the season having played 47 innings at the position in 10 games and three starts in his career. The starts occurred last year while Descalso was playing for the Cardinals. Descalso said he feels “very comfortable” at first base and takes ground balls there before almost every game. He went 0-for-2 with a bases-loaded walk Thursday.

RHP Jordan Lyles pitched 6 2/3 innings and became the second Rockies starter to take the mound in the seventh this season. RHP Kyle Kendrick pitched seven innings on April 6 and on Wednesday. Lyles pitched six innings in each of his first three starts but walked nine in those 18 innings. He gave up six hits and one run with two walks and four strikeouts Thursday against San Diego after making an adjustment that helped improve his fastball command. Lyles said, “When I go arm-side with my fastball, I tend to fall off the mound (toward first base) a little bit. (I) try to get extra movement instead of throwing it through the target and getting depth instead of run. We made some strides today.”

3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. In that span, he is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with three doubles, one homer, four RBI and four runs. Arenado didn’t play Monday or Tuesday due to a left wrist strain but went 2-for-4 both Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, Arenado is hitting .340 (18-for-53) with seven doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs. He has a .397 on-base percentage and a .642 slugging percentage.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday due to right biceps tendinitis, said it took him 45 pitches to warm up Tuesday, a process that he said typically takes about 20 pitches. Hawkins said his biceps tendon began bothering him about the middle of spring training. He is the oldest player in the big leagues at 42, and he has announced he will retire at the end of the season. Hawkins likened the feeling in his arm to a bad toothache and said he can’t pitch on back-to-back days, which makes it harder on the Rockies’ relief corps.

RF Carlos Gonzalez batted sixth Wednesday for the first time since Sept. 17, 2012. After going 0-for-3 without hitting the ball out of the infield, he wasn’t in the starting lineup Thursday. Gonzalez entered the game on a double switch in the eighth and struck out in the bottom of the inning. He is hitting .175 with a .213 on-base percentage, one homer and five RBIs. Gonzalez is hitless in 14 consecutive at-bats and has one hit in his past 22 at-bats.

CF Drew Stubbs made his third start and played in his ninth game. He came into the game 0-for-15 with nine strikeouts and struck out with the bases loaded to end the first inning. In his other two plate appearances, Stubbs walked and flied out. Stubbs has always been prone to striking out, as he entered the season averaging one strikeout every 3.02 at-bats in his career. Manager Walt Weiss said, “It’s been tougher for him because of the lack of consistent at-bats. The fact that we’ve only faced two left-handed starters and really, there’s not a left-handed starter in sight, either. (The strikeouts) have been part of his history, but he’s an interesting player because he’s got game-changing speed and we’ve seen the power.”