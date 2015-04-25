Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Rafael Ynoa had a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning Thursday. Pinch-hitting again Friday, Ynoa doubled home a run in the sixth that gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead and then scored on Corey Dickerson’s single. The switch-hitting Ynoa made his debut with the Rockies last September at the age of 27 and has had little experience pinch-hitting. “It’s my first time doing that, because in the minors I used to play a lot,” Ynoa said. “I‘m just trying to do my best. I‘m getting prepared early. I‘m trying to put a good swing on the ball, and I don’t try to do too much.”

RHP Eddie Butler allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings Friday but ended up as the winning pitcher when the Rockies scored three runs in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead. Butler issued two walks, one intentional. After the unintentional walk to Brandon Belt to open the second, Justin Maxwell homered to give the Giants a 2-0 lead. It was the first homer Butler has yielded to a right-handed hitter in his career. Butler, who has made seven major league starts, four this season, has given up three homers to lefties.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa will make his second start Saturday night after a disastrous 2015 debut Monday against the Padres. He began the season on the 15-day disabled list with a left groin strain and yielded a career-high nine runs, seven earned, and nine hits in two innings against the Padres, who routed the Rockies 14-3. Manager Walt Weiss attributed De La Rosa’s performance to him being too amped up. “I think that was it. And the fact that it was his first start and he had a hard time finding that rhythm when it didn’t happen right away. He was almost too strong. The velocity was up. He was trying to go harder and harder and the ball kept going elevated. But he had a great side (session) a few days ago. Looked like himself.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez was back in the lineup Friday after entering Thursday’s game in the eighth and striking out. Gonzalez again batted sixth, which is where he hit Wednesday for the first time since Sept. 17, 2012. Entering Friday, Gonzalez was hitting .175 and had gone hitless in 14 consecutive at-bats and had one hit in his past 22 at-bats. After grounding out to second on each of his first two at-bats Friday, Gonzalez drove an opposite-field double into the left-field corner and lined a single to center. He had not had a multi-hit game since April 8 and took early batting practice in mid-afternoon. ”He’s out here early,“ manager Walt Weiss said. ”He’s just going to grind his way through it. That’s typically how hitters get through it. But we all know that when he gets rolling, it’s going to be something to see.