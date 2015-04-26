Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jorge De La Rosa gave up four hits and two runs in five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts on Saturday against the Giants. Because of the groin injury that put him on the disabled list to start the season, De La Rosa has not built up his arm strength and was lifted after 90 pitches. But he made significant progress from Tuesday when he pitched two innings against the Padres in his 2015 debut and allowed a career-high nine runs and nine hits. “I feel much better,” he said.“I was mixing all my pitches pretty good. I think I did way better than last time. I stayed in control. More calm and make better pitches today. Keep the ball down. I think that was the key today.” De La Rosa’s seven strikeouts gave him 753 with the Rockies, passing Pedro Astacio (749) for the second most in franchise history. Ubaldo Jimenez is the franchise leader with 773.

1B Justin Morneau, who typically bats cleanup, went 3-for-5 with three singles on Saturday night. His 17 hits include just four for extra bases -- three doubles and one homer. Morneau is batting .279 with a .313 on-base percentage and .377 slugging percentage. “‘My swing hasn’t felt good yet,” Morneau said. “The last couple days, it’s felt better. It’s one of those things, I know it’s going to come. I’ve been around long enough to know if you make consistent solid contact, eventually stuff’s going to start falling. I feel like I’ve hit a few balls that have been right at people or caught. It’s just part of the cycle of the game.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his 100th career home run at Coors Field in the third inning on Saturday night. It was also his second homer of the season and his first homer in 24 career at-bats against Giants starter Tim Hudson.

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit his second homer of the season on Saturday and first since April 8 at Milwaukee. He went 51 at-bats without a homer. In his final two at-bats Friday, Gonzalez showed signs of emerging from his slump with an opposite-field double and a hard single to center. He homered to center on Saturday and also lined hard to left while going 1-for-5.