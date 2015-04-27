Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Corey Dickerson (sore left quadriceps) left Saturday’s game. He was not listed in the starting lineup Sunday before the game was rained out. Manager Walt Weiss said Dickerson was sore but “doing pretty well all things considered.”

RHP David Hale (left oblique strain) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, and he endured a rough outing. He allowed seven runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batter in 1 2/3 innings. In his previous rehab appearance, he allowed two runs (none earned) in 2 1/3 innings for Class A Modesto on April 20.