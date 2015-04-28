Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek was removed with a left hamstring cramp after throwing one pitch in the sixth inning Monday. Matzek threw an outside fastball to Arizona 3B Yasmany Tomas and immediately signaled to the Colorado bench. Trainer Keith Dugger went to the mound and accompanied Matzek back to the dugout. Matzek left with a 5-2 lead and got the win after giving up two runs on four hits.

RHP John Axford got his first save as the Rockies’ primary closer Monday when he held a 5-4 lead in Arizona. Axford will take over for RHP Adam Ottavino (triceps inflammation), manager Walt Weiss said Monday. Axford, who made the team as a minor league invitee to spring training, had two saves in his previous four appearances this season. He missed the first 10 days of the season to be with his family as his 2-year old son, Jameson, recuperated from two rattlesnake bites sustained during spring training.

RHP Jorge Rondon was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday to replace RHP Adam Ottavino (triceps inflammation) on the roster. Rondon, 27, was 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five appearances at Albuquerque. He has made one major league appearance, pitching a scoreless inning for St. Louis on June 29, 2014. The Rockies claimed him off waivers in November.

RHP David Hale was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday. Hale strained a left oblique muscle in late March, removing him from the competition for the final spot in the rotation. Hale, acquired from Atlanta in a winter trade, made two minor league rehab appearances, allowing nine runs (seven earned) in four innings.

RHP Adam Ottavino (right triceps inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. Ottavino was 1-0 with an 0.00 ERA in 10 appearances, converting all three save chances after taking over as closer from RHP LaTroy Hawkins on April 15. “He’s been pitching around that triceps injury for the last three, four times out,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Just felt like a day here or two days there wasn’t going to do the trick. So we want to let that thing calm down for the next couple of weeks. We think that is the best way to go.” He received an MRI exam Monday, but the results weren’t immediately known.