Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek recovered well after leaving Monday’s start with a left hamstring cramp. “He’s doing fine,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He showed up well today. I would expect him to make his next turn.” Matzek, 2-0 after winning Monday at Arizona, is scheduled to start again Sunday at San Diego, the final game of the Rockies’ six-game road trip.

LF Carlos Gonzalez was visibly moved when he discussed his line drive that struck Arizona RHP Archie Bradley in the face in the second inning Tuesday, knocking Bradley to the ground and out of the game. “For me as a hitter, it is a nightmare,” Gonzalez said. “It just ruined my night. It ruined everyone’s night. It is sad, but at the same time, there is nothing you really can do about it. You are just trying to hit the ball, and it really sucks when you see a guy go down like that.” Gonzalez ended the night 1-for-4 with three strikeouts.

RHP Adam Ottavino was diagnosed with inflammation in his right elbow after his MRI was read Tuesday, Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. The injury was originally called triceps inflammation when Ottavino was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. “When we get back to Denver, our team of docs will get to look at him first hand and go from there,” Weiss said. The injury is at the bottom of the triceps, where it meets the elbow, Weiss said. There is no timetable for Ottavino’s return.

RHP Kyle Kendrick, a free agent acquisition last winter, fell to 1-3 with an 8.36 ERA when he gave up 10 hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday at Arizona. “Obviously, I wasn’t good at all,” Kendrick said. “I have to keep battling and keep trying to get better and try to figure out was is going on. I am in a little funk right now. In the past three starts, I have struggled. I was falling behind and not being real aggressive. Tonight, I wanted to be aggressive like I was the last start, and so were they.”