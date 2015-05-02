Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon was sidelined with flu-like symptoms Friday, which is what created the opportunity for CF Drew Stubbs to start. Blackmon had hit safely in five of his last six games (10-for-29).

3B Nolan Arenado made Rockies history Friday night when made assists on five consecutive plays. Then something even more unusual happened. Arenado made an error in the eighth inning. It was his first error of the season.

RHP Adam Ottavino, who has been on the disabled list since April 27with right triceps inflammation, has a consultation scheduled for Monday when the Rockies return to Denver. Before going on the disabled list, Ottavino had a 0.00 earned run average with a win and three saves in 10 appearances. He had allowed three hits in 10 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

CF Drew Stubbs homered off Padres RHP Ian Kennedy in the fifth inning Friday night. The homer was Stubbs’ first hit of the season. Through a second-inning strikeout, Stubbs had gone 0-for-21 with 13 strikeouts. Prior to this season, the longest a Rockies’ position player had gone without a hit was 12 at-bats.