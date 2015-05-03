Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon, who missed Friday night’s game due to illness, returned Saturday and was 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 12-for-33 (.364)

RHP Jorge Rondon was designated for assignment to create an opening for Roberts on both the 215-man and 40-man rosters. In two appearances for the Rockies, Rondon, 27, allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on eight hits and 11 walks in a total of one inning.

LHP Ken Roberts was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque Saturday to join the Rockies bullpen. Roberts, 27, had a 3.27 earned run average in six outings for Albuquerque. ”Kenny has performed well,“ said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. He’s a strike thrower. He figured to be a part of it this year and he will get an opportunity now.”

C Nick Hundley was 2-for-4 Saturday night and is 9-for-17 against the Padres (his former team) with a homer, three RBIs, two runs scored and three walks. His effort Saturday matched his career-long hitting streak at nine straight games, going 13-for-32 (.406) during the streak.