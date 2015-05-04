Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

1B Justin Morneau took his scheduled day off Sunday although he has exceptional career numbers against Padres’ right-handed starter James Shields. Morneau was 16-for-50 against Shields (.350) with six doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs.

LHP Ken Roberts, 27, made his major league debut Sunday. He hit one batter (1B Yonder Alonso) in an otherwise perfect inning. Roberts was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque Saturday.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 2-for-9 with no RBIs in the three-game series against the Padres and is 5-for-23 (.217) on the season with no homers and one RBI. Tulowitzki came into the season with a .300 average against the Padres with 17 homers and 76 RBIs.

RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed six runs on six hits, including two homers, in just five innings Sunday. It marked the seventh straight game that the Rockies starting pitcher worked less than six innings. The last Colorado starting pitcher to work at least six innings was RHP Eddie Butler (six innings exactly) on April 24 against the Giants at Coors Field, In 16 of their first 24 games, Rockies starting pitchers have worked 5 2/3 innings or less.