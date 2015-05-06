FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 6, 2015 / 11:07 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Tyler Matzek, who was originally scheduled to start Monday for the Rockies, was then expected to start Tuesday but that game, too, was rained out. Matzek will get the ball in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. He will be pitching with eight days of rest.

RHP Jordan Lyles will take the mound in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Rockies on six days of rest.

C Nick Hundley has a career-high-tying nine-game hitting streak, the second-longest active streak in the National League before Tuesday’s games. In that span, Hundley hit .406 (13-for-32) with two doubles, one homer and four RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.