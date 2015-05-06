Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek, who was originally scheduled to start Monday for the Rockies, was then expected to start Tuesday but that game, too, was rained out. Matzek will get the ball in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. He will be pitching with eight days of rest.

RHP Jordan Lyles will take the mound in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Rockies on six days of rest.

C Nick Hundley has a career-high-tying nine-game hitting streak, the second-longest active streak in the National League before Tuesday’s games. In that span, Hundley hit .406 (13-for-32) with two doubles, one homer and four RBIs.