Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles will start Wednesday against the Angels. Lyles has struggled away from Coors Field this season, and has not been good throughout his career on the road, going 8-19 with a 5.14 ERA in 46 starts. He is 2-1 with a 5.82 ERA in four career games (three starts) against the Angels.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (biceps tendinitis) threw to live hitters during early batting practice on May 12. There is no timetable for when he might begin a rehab assignment.

SS Troy Tulowitzki said he does not like hearing his name come up in trade rumors, and plans to meet with his agent Thursday. “I just know that I don’t want all of this hanging over my head every day I come to the ballpark,” Tulowitzki told the Denver Post. “This game is hard enough as it is. ... It’s a tough topic to talk about. But if it’s being thrown around there, it’s something I need to get addressed, because the last thing I want is to come to the field every day with that hanging over my head.”

RHP Kyle Kendrick gave up two runs on seven hits in seven innings Tuesday against the Angels and got a no-decision. Kendrick has pitched at least seven innings in three starts this season, while the rest of the Rockies staff has combined for one seven-inning start. “Kyle did a helluva job,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “That’s Kyle Kendrick right there. That’s what we’ve seen in the past. He really commanded the ball well, changed speeds and pitched to both sides of the plate. He did an outstanding job.”

C Nick Hundley went 1-for-3 Tuesday against the Angels, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. He’s hitting .409 (18 for 44) during the streak. It is the longest streak of his career.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John surgery in July of last year) threw a side session May 12. The Rockies are hoping Chatwood could return to the active roster late this season.