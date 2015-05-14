Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles suffered a contusion on the back of his right hand after being hit by an Albert Pujols line drive in the first inning. The ball caromed to 2B DJ LaMahieu, who threw out Pujols for the final out of the first inning. X-rays on Lyle’s hand were negative. Lyles suffered a broken bone in his right hand last season on June 4 when making a tag in a play at the plate. He missed two months.

RHP Chad Bettis joined the club Wednesday and is expected to be activated Thursday to start the game against the Dodgers. Bettis was 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Albuquerque.

RHP Christian Bergman entered Wednesday’s game against the Angels in the second inning after the injury to RHP Jordan Lyles and pitched well. He retired the first 10 batters he faced before giving up a double to SS Erick Aybar. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, giving up one run and three hits. “He was outstanding,” Rockies bench coach Tom Runnells said. “I hugged him. He was phenomenal. Just really gave us a great effort. I wish we could have got him a win after all that.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez has slumped mightily during the Rockies’ losing streak. During the 11-game slide, Gonzalez has hit .152 (5 for 33) with 15 strikeouts, no extra-base hits and no RBIs.