Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Rafael Ynoa was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. Ynoa made four starts, including two in left field, and went 2-for-12 as a pinch hitter. For the season, Ynoa was batting .241 (7-for-29) with three RBIs.

LHP Yohan Flande was recalled from Double-A New Britain on Thursday. Flande, 29, was 5-0 with one shutout and a 1.36 ERA in six starts for the Rock Cats. Flande has 30 strikeouts and only four walks in 39 2/3 innings, during which he permitted just 27 hits and six earned runs.

RHP Jordan Lyles underwent multiple treatments Thursday after he was hit on the right hand by a line drive in the first inning Wednesday night in the Rockies’ 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Lyles was diagnosed with a contusion, as X-rays revealed no broken bones.

RHP Chad Bettis made his season debut Thursday after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. He induced 10 groundouts in five innings, collected three strikeouts and allowed four runs, seven hits and four walks while throwing 106 pitches. Bettis, who made his major league debut last year, has yet to win a big-league game.

LF Corey Dickerson continues his strong season despite plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Dickerson went 1-for-3 to raise his average to .318. He ranks second on the team with 16 RBIs and shares second place with 15 hits.

RHP Brooks Brown went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 4, with an inflamed right shoulder Thursday. Brooks has allowed opponents to score against him in four consecutive appearances and in five of his past six. During those six outings covering 7 1/3 innings, Brown allowed five earned runs, eight hits and four walks while striking out four.

RHP Eddie Butler hopes to recover from his three previous starts Friday night when he faces Los Angeles. Since pitching against the Dodgers on April 19, Butler has lost two of three decisions. In 15 1/3 innings during those three starts, Butler has allowed nine earned runs, 18 hits and eight walks while striking out nine.

1B Justin Morneau got a night off Thursday. Moreau, the National League’s defending batting champion, left Wednesday night’s game in the eighth inning because of dizziness. When he played for the Twins, Morneau missed half of the 2010 season because of a concussion. He is day-to-day.

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night to give the Rockies a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez pounded a low fastball from Dodgers RHP Yimi Garcia into the right field stands. The home run and the three RBIs were the first for Gonzalez since April 25.

RHP Adam Ottavino was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday. Ottavino, who shares the team lead with three saves, underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 7. Ottavino was the Rockies’ closer before injuring his the triceps tendon above his right elbow April 25.

1B Wilin Rosario went 2-for-4, hit a home run and drove in two runs Thursday night. Rosario replaced Justin Morneau in the Rockies’ lineup. Since being recalled May 8 from Triple-A Albuquerque, Rosario is batting .313 (5-for-16) with the home run, three RBIs and three runs.