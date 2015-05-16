Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Daniel Descalso replaced the injured Troy Tulowitzki in the third inning and delivered with a bases-clearing double in the seventh off LHP Paco Rodriguez. Descalso, who went 2-for-3, also had a single in the ninth when the Rockies threatened to rally before RHP Juan Nicasio struck out 1B Wilin Rosario to wrap up the victory for Los Angeles.

LF Charlie Blackmon has hit safely in nine of the past 11 games against the Dodgers, including nine in a row at Dodger Stadium. Blackmon finished by tying a season-high with three hits.

2B D.J. LeMahieu broke up LHP Clayton Kershaw’s shutout bid with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning. It was the first RBI for LeMahieu since May 2 against the San Diego Padres.

RHP Eddie Butler got off to a rough start in the first inning, throwing 39 pitches and serving up the homer to SS Jimmy Rollins. Butler (2-4) lasted just 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and a strikeout. Butler, who is 0-4 in his career against the Dodgers, also hit a batter. This was the third time this season Butler has faced the Dodgers.

SS Troy Tulowitzki left the game Saturday with left quad tightness. He will be re-evaluated Saturday.