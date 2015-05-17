Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado homered for the seventh time this season, hitting a two-run shot off RHP Sergio Santos in the eighth inning. Arenado has a nine-game hitting streak at Dodger Stadium.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa tossed a two-hitter as the Rockies defeated the Dodgers 7-1 at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night. De La Rosa (1-2), who surrendered five runs and six walks in four innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on May 10, retired 18 batters in a row until 2B Howie Kendrick reached on a bad-hop infield single to short in the seventh inning. “I was attacking the hitters,” said De La Rosa, who improved to 6-2 in his last nine starts against the Dodgers. “They would take some pitches because of the way I pitched last time because I was a little wild. My change-up was working (well), but I mixed up all my pitches.” A strained left groin, which has troubled the left-hander since spring training, forced De La Rosa out of the game after 7 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked none

1B Justin Morneau was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Saturday with a cervical neck sprain and concussion symptoms. Morneau was hurt Wednesday diving for a ball in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. INF/OF Rafael Ynoa was recalled from from Triple-A Albuquerque.

SS Troy Tulowitzki didn’t play in Saturday’s contest. Tulowitzki left in the third inning of Friday’s game with left quad tightness. Daniel Descalso started at SS.

RF Carlos Gonzalez is heating up. Gonzalez homered for the second time in the four-game series against the Dodgers. Gonzalez, who hit a game-winning three-run shot Thursday night, ending an 11-game losing streak by the Rockies, tagged RHP Zack Greinke for a solo blast in the first inning Saturday. Gonzalez has a .326 batting average with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs in 75 career games against Los Angeles.