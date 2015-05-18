Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Daniel Descalso is getting hot. Filling in for the injured Troy Tulowitzki, Descalso had two of Colorado’s three hits Sunday. That gave him three straight multi-hit games. Before the weekend series, Descalso was just 3-for-35 (.086) over his first 23 games.

OF Charlie Blackmon, shifted from center field to left Sunday, was ejected after striking out swinging to end the fifth inning. Blackmon, whose strikeout stranded runners on first and third and ended Colorado’s only real threat of the day, was angered by plate umpire Marty Foster’s strike zone.

LF Corey Dickerson pinch-hit in the eighth inning and popped out. Dickerson left Friday night’s game against the Dodgers due to a flare-up of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, then sat out Saturday.

RHP Brooks Brown struck out two in a one-inning rehab appearance Saturday with Triple-A Albuquerque. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 4 due to shoulder woes.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa was spotted doing light stretching and jogging out in the field before the game. De La Rosa pitched 7 1/3 strong innings Saturday in a 7-1 win over the Dodgers, but he left after experiencing groin pain. Manager Walt Weiss indicated the team is taking a wait-and-see attitude on whether De La Rosa will make his next start as scheduled.

SS Troy Tulowitzki missed his second straight game Sunday, but he is expected to return to the lineup Monday when the Rockies host the Phillies, manager Walt Weiss said. Tulowitzki left the Rockies’ Friday game against the Dodgers with tightness in his left quadriceps.