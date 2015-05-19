Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles, who fell to 2-4 after taking the loss, gave up four runs in six innings on seven hits and two walks. It was the sixth time in eight starts Lyles has worked at least six innings. He lasted five innings on April 29 at Arizona and had to leave his last start at Anaheim last week after one inning when a line drive off the bat of Albert Pujols struck Lyles on his pitching hand.

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) could be activated Wednesday, one day after he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list. He was placed on the disabled list May 14 retroactive to May 4 and made his first rehab appearance Friday. In that scoreless one-inning outing for Triple-A Albuquerque, Brown struck out two batters and threw eight of 12 pitches for strikes. In his second rehab outing Monday, Brown threw 26 pitches in two-thirds of an inning, while allowing three hits and three runs. The Rockies will evaluate Brown on Tuesday and decide whether to activate him the following day or give him more rehab work.

SS Troy Tulowitzki returned to the lineup and went 1-for-4 after missing the past two games with left quadriceps tightness. The injury occurred while running out a ground ball Friday at Los Angeles, causing him to leave the game. “I knew from the beginning, it wasn’t something serious,” he said. “I wouldn’t put myself and the team in jeopardy, if I didn’t feel good. I know myself better. When I was a little bit younger, I would have stayed in that game and risked myself. Now I took two extra days, and I‘m ready to go. I feel good about that, and that was the right way to deal with it.”

C Nick Hundley was ejected by first base umpire Huntler Wendlestedt in the bottom of the eighth. It was the third time in his career he was ejected and first time since May 25, 2009. It was also the second straight game a Rockies player was ejected. CF Charlie Blackmon was tossed Sunday at Los Angeles by home plate umpire Marty Foster for arguing balls and strikes. Hundley flied out to end the eighth and began arguing with Wendlestedt and pointing at him. Hundley was upset when the second strike on his at-bat came on what he thought was a checked swing. Wendlestedt ruled otherwise, and Hundley reacted by brushing his hand in disgust toward Wendlestedt.