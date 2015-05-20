Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg came on for his 15th career outing after Boone Logan blew a save in the eighth and with one out and the bases loaded got Carlos Ruiz to ground into an inning-ending double play. Rookie Oberg, 25, has a deceptive 6.00 ERA. He has been scored upon in four outings, surrendering five homers and eight earned runs in those games. But Oberg has three walks and 13 strikeouts in 12 innings and has stranded 11 of 12 inherited runners. Catcher Nick Hundley said, “His ERA hasn’t been great so far, but man, that guy’s a warrior. He’s way, way more mature than his time in the big leagues or his age. He’s got an unbelievable look in his eye when he’s in the game to go along with just a tremendous four-pitch mix. The sky’s the limit for Scott Oberg.”

LHP Tyler Matzek was scratched from his second start Monday at Triple-A Albuquerque and will be held out of competition as he tries to overcome the horrendous control problems that have plagued him this season, led to his demotion from the Rockies and in large part are rooted in poor fastball command. Matzek was optioned by the Rockies on May 8, one day after he issued a career-high six walks in two innings and threw just 20 of 58 pitches for strikes. That left Matzek with 19 walks and 15 strikeouts in 22 innings in his five starts for the Rockies. In his first start for Albuquerque on May 13, Matzek worked one inning and gave up seven runs on one hit and seven walks with two strikeouts and one hit batter. He left after facing four batters in the second and threw just 22 of 54 pitches for strikes. Matzek, 24, who signed for what was then a franchise-record $3.9 million after being the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft, had some extreme control problems in the low minors, but overcame them to reach the big leagues last season on June 11. He went 6-11 with a 4.05 ERA for the Rockies last year in 20 games, 19 starts, but went 4-2 with a 1.55 ERA in his final six starts with 14 walks and 38 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.

LF Corey Dickerson (plantar faciitis left heel) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He has been dealing with the injury since the final week in spring training. The condition flared up when he made a sudden stop on the warning track Saturday night and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth inning at Los Angeles. Dickerson, who turns 26 on Friday, pinch hit on Sunday and Monday before the decision was made to put him on the disabled list in hopes the condition calms down. In 33 games, Dickerson is hitting .306 with five doubles, two triples, five homers and 16 RBI along with a .342 on-base percentage and a .523 slugging percentage. Entering Tuesday, Dickerson ranked third in the National League in both home batting average (.389) and hitting with runners in scoring position (.462).

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) returned to the Rockies after making his second rehab appearance Monday for Triple-A Albuquerque and could be activated Wednesday. Before Tuesday’s game, manager Walt Weiss said, “We haven’t made a determination on Brownie yet.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 1-for-3 with a two-run double in the seventh that gave the Rockies a short-lived 5-3 lead and a walk. It was just his third walk of the season and his first since April 27, ending a streak of 14 consecutive games without a walk, which tied his career-high. The last time Tulowitzki went 14 consecutive games without a walk was during his rookie season from Aug. 10-24, 2007.

1B/OF Ben Paulsen was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and pinch hit a double in the eighth. He takes the roster spot of LF Corey Dickerson, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with plantar faciitis in his left heel. In 36 games at Albuquerque, Paulsen, 27, is hitting .256 with three homers and 15 RBI. He played 18 games in the outfield and 17 at first base. Paulsen made his major league debut last year, and in 31 games over four separate stints with the Rockies, Paulsen hit .317 (20-for-63) with four homers and 10 RBIs. The Rockies selected Paulsen in the third round of the 2009 draft out of Clemson.