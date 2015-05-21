Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Brandon Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. In 33 games there, Barnes was hitting .205 (48-for-132) with five homers, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases. He had a .266 on-base percentage and a .364 slugging percentage. Barnes’ average had fallen from .239 as he had five hits in his past 40 at-bats before being recalled. He was optioned at the end of spring training after spending the 2014 season with the Rockies and hitting .257 in 132 games with eight homers and 27 RBIs. Barnes flied out as a pinch hitter in the seventh Wednesday night and stayed in the game in center field.

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) will make his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday at Round Rock. Manager Walt Weiss has been able to use Brown as a multi-inning reliever, and on Thursday Brown will pitch in portions of two innings to prepare for that role. He will return to the Rockies on Friday and could be activated Saturday when the Rockies are scheduled to play a doubleheader with the Giants.

RHP Eddie Butler allowed six hits and four runs, two earned, in three innings with two walks, one intentional, and two strikeouts. He retired the first two batters he faced on 11 pitches but ended up throwing 43 pitches, 24 strikes in the first when his throwing error helped the Phillies score two unearned runs, and ended up throwing 77 pitches, 46 strikes. He has pitched four or fewer innings in three of his past four outings and has lost four straight starts.

OF Drew Stubbs, 30, was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He had the right to refuse the assignment with at least five years of service time but accepted the option. In 24 games with the Rockies, Stubbs, who began the season hitless in 21 at-bats, hit .118 (6-for-51) with two homers and five RBI and 31 strikeouts. He has always had a high strikeout rate -- one every three at-bats in his career, entering this season -- but it became egregious this year, starting in spring training when he had 25 strikeouts in 50 at-bats.