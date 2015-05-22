Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado, who had one hit in his past 15 at-bats with six strikeouts, was not in the lineup after starting 23 straight games. That tailspin had dropped Arenado’s average to .265. Manager Walt Weiss, knowing how much Arenado likes to play and how he never wants to rest said, “He’ll be mad at me. I trust my eyes on this one. He’s grinding. Everybody has a period of time where they’re getting beat up in this game, in this league. It’s my job as a manager to let them catch their breath for the day sometimes. I know for me when I played -- I was similar to Nolan, I never wanted a day off when I got one. But then it helps slow the game down sometimes; you realize when you watch it from here (the dugout), it’s not as tough as you’re making it. Sometimes it helps simplify the game.” Arenado did come off the bench to pinch hit in the seventh and drove in a run with a single and then stayed in the game at third base.

LF Brandon Barnes, who was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Albuquerque, went 4-for-4 in his first start of the season for the Rockies. It was his second career game with at least four hits. He went 5-for-5 on July 19, 2013, against Seattle while playing for Houston.

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) will make his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday at Round Rock and pitch in more than inning. Part of Brown’s value is manager Walt Weiss has been able to use him as s a multi-inning reliever, hence the plan for Brown to pitch in portions of two innings to prepare for that role. He will return to the Rockies on Friday and could be activated Saturday. Weiss said “Saturday is a target date” for Brown to return to the active roster “if all goes well.”

LHP Jorge De La Rosa threw 108 pitches, 63 strikes, in 4 1/3 innings while allowing three runs but did manage five strikeouts. That gave him 774 strikeouts with the Rockies, a franchise record and one more than Ubaldo Jimenez, who had been the franchise leader. “It’s always good when you break a record,” De La Rosa said, “and Ubaldo’s a good buddy of mine.”

1B Justin Morneau is eligible to come off the seven-day concussion disabled list Friday, but more time is needed. “I‘m not going to say it’s going to be a whole lot longer than that, but he’s not going to be in the lineup in two days,” manager Walt Weiss said. Morneau was placed on the concussion disabled list Saturday retroactive one day with a cervical strain and concussion symptoms, the result of a diving play he made in a game at Anaheim on May 13. In Morneau’s absence, the Rockies have been starting Wilin Rosario, a right-handed hitter, at first base. They also recalled Ben Paulsen, a left-handed hitting first baseman, on Tuesday.