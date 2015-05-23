Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado was due to bat in the ninth after the 1 hour, 44 minute rain delay, but was lifted for a pinch hitter. He aggravated his back on several diving plays, but said it was something he has felt before. The Rockies training staff felt it was best to give Arenado treatment and not send him back in a game the Rockies were losing 11-5 when play was halted. Having done this before on diving plays, Arenado was not worried and said he would be able to play Saturday.

OF Brandon Barnes, in his first start of the season Thursday, went 4-for-4. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the fourth time a Rockies player has had at least four hits while registering a hit in every at-bat in his first start of the season. The others -- all of whom were 4-for-4 -- are Jayhawk Owens (1995), Derrick Gibson (1998 in his major league debut) and Todd Helton (2004).

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) made his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday night at Round Rock. Some of Brown’s value is tied to his ability to pitch multiple innings, so the Rockies wanted him to pitch in parts of two innings Thursday. He allowed one hit and one walk in 1 1/3 scoreless innings while throwing 30 pitches, 18 strikes. Brown said his shoulder felt the best it has Thursday since soreness set in and forced him to the disabled list. “I‘m ready to go now,” he said. “I‘m ready to pitch in a game that matters.” Brown, who last pitched for the Rockies on May 3, is expected to be activated for the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

LHP Ken Roberts, making his eighth career appearance, gave up four hits and three runs in two-thirds of an inning, ending his scoreless streak at 6 1/3 innings and elevating his ERA from 2.16 to 5.00. Roberts had allowed two runs in his previous seven outings, both in his second career outing May 6 against Arizona.

RHP Kyle Kendrick lost his sixth straight decision over eighth outings, giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings. His only win of the season came on Opening Day at Milwaukee on April 6. Overall, he’s 1-6 with a 6.58 ERA. But he has worked at least six innings in three consecutive starts, allowing seven earned runs in 20 1/3 innings in those games for a 3.10 ERA. Kendrick said, “I don’t like losing. But my job is to put us in position to win. The last three times out it’s been better and hopefully we get on a winning roll.”