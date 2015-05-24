Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Daniel Descalso had hit 11 homers, including one this year, in 1,438 plate appearances when he hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off San Francisco’s Yusmeiro Petit to break a 2-2 tie in the second game of a doubleheader that the Rockies won 5-3 on Saturday night. It was his first career home run -- his other was this year was at Dodger Stadium on May 16 off Sergio Santos. Descalso has now hit two homers in his past 15 at-bats after going 334 at-bats without a homer before the one he hit exactly one week ago in Los Angeles.

LF Brandon Barnes went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in the second game of a doubleheader against the Giants on Saturday night. Since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Barnes is 7-for-10 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs.

RHP David Hale, who was added to the roster as the 26th player for Saturday’s doubleheader, allowed three runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 innings in his Rockies debut in the second game against the Giants. It was his first win since Aug. 22, 2014, and his first win as a starting pitcher since June 28, 2014, when he was with Atlanta.

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) was activated, faced one batter in seventh inning of the second game Saturday night and got San Francisco’s Nori Aoki to fly to left with a runner on second. Brown last pitched for the Rockies on May 3. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14 retroactive to May 4 and made three rehab appearances for Triple-A Albuquerque, the last on Thursday. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He will be in the same role, sometimes one inning, sometimes one-plus. He’s a nice piece to have because you don’t have to match up with ‘Brownie.’ He gets lefties and gets righties (out). It makes it a lot smoother late in the game when you go to the ‘pen.”

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) was activated May 23. He had been placed on the 15-day disabled list May 14 retroactive to May 4.

LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the disabled list Saturday, one day after giving up four hits and three runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Giants. Roberts, a rookie whom the Rockies brought up on May 2, said the outing against the Giants was the first time his elbow flared up during a game. “I would usually feel it the day after (pitching),” Roberts said. “Hopefully, it’s just some inflammation and I tweaked something in there.” Manager Walt Weiss was cautious but optimistic about Roberts’ condition. “There is always concern when we are talking about sore elbows and inflammation in the elbow. But we are not overly concerned. We will see how Kenny progresses with treatment. But there are not any major concerns right now.” Roberts’ string of five consecutive scoreless outings totaling 6 1/3 innings ended Friday. He’s 0-0 with a 5.00 ERA in his first eight games in the majors.

LHP Ken Roberts (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 23.