Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, four RBIs and finished a double shy of the cycle. He tied his career high with four hits. It’s the fifth time he has accomplished that feat, the last coming on Aug. 22, 2014. He tied his career highs with four RBIs and three runs. Arenado has had four four-RBI games, the most recent this season on April 6 at Milwaukee. This was his fifth three-run game, the last also being on April 6 at Milwaukee. Arenado came into the game with three hits in his previous 27 at-bats and five in his previous 35 at-bats.

RHP Chad Bettis pitched 8 1/3 innings, the longest outing by a Rockies starter this year. He took a shut out into the ninth when he allowed four of the six hits he yielded, walked two and had a career-high seven strikeouts. He won his second career game and first as a starter. His other win came Sept. 16, 2013, against St. Louis. His start was the longest by a Rockies pitcher since Tyler Matzek pitched a complete-game, three-hit shutout on Sept. 5, 2014, at Coors Field against San Diego.

1B Justin Morneau has been on the seven-day concussion disabled list since May 15. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He continues to improve but this is very delicate given his history.” Morneau suffered a concussion during the 2010 season and showed concussions symptoms in the final week of the 2011 season. “We’re going to be very, very cautious,” Weiss said. “I can’t imagine the thoughts that Mo’s having to deal with because of the history. We’re confident that he’ll be OK. But I think it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki pinch-hit in the eighth inning of the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, struck out but reached a milestone. He played in his 1,000th major league game. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He’s done it at a very high level, too, which is even more difficult. I tell people that baseball’s a simple game, but it’s very difficult to play it well for a long time. And that’s what he’s in the midst of doing. He’s still in the prime of his career.” The Rockies drafted Tulowitzki, 30, seventh overall in the 2005 draft, and he made his major league debut on Aug. 30, 2006. Weiss said. “I think guys that have been in the game understand how golden every day is, every year is. And to stick around and play at the highest level really is truly special.”