Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles is dealing with a sprained left big toe, and it is uncertain if he will make his next scheduled start Friday in Philadelphia. “He’s doing well,” said manager Walt Weiss, who added it would be another day or two before a decision is made on Lyle’s status. Lyles is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA in nine starts.

3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. He also tumbled into the stands while making a spectacular catch on PH Skip Schumaker’s pop fly in the eighth. “When I get a chance to drive in runs, I need to take advantage of it,” Arenado said. “I‘m just trying to do my part.” He has back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time since April 22-24.

RHP Eddie Butler labored through a 25-pitch first inning Monday, but he was more efficient over the next five frames. After combining to throw 160 pitches in his previous two starts totaling 5 2/3 innings, Butler required 82 pitches to get through six innings Monday, allowing four runs and nine hits, including two homers. “The big thing for him is commanding the fastball,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Being in good counts is paramount for him.”

SS Troy Tulowitzki, who was rested Monday, pinch-hit in the ninth inning and struck out. While he hasn’t homered since April 25, Tulowitzki is showing signs of heating up at the plate. He hit a bases-loaded, two-run single Sunday. “He shot the ball to the big part of the field, so that’s a good sign,” manager Walt Weiss said. “Look at his track record. He’s going to come around. He’ll be right there at the end of the season.” Tulowitzki is hitting .274 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 40 games.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was scratched from the starting lineup Monday due to an illness. Gonzalez hit safely in nine of his past 12 games, going 11-for-45 (.244) with two homers, seven RBIs and eight walks in that stretch. His illness came at an inopportune time for the Rockies. Gonzalez is batting .375 in his career against Reds RHP Jason Marquis. “He’s feeling better,” manager Walt Weiss said following Monday’s game. “He’s a little less green.”