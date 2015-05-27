Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. The 29-year-old made three appearances for the Rockies since being recalled on May 14, going 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA. Flande has a 5-0 record and 1.36 ERA in six starts at Double-A this season, allowing 27 hits and six earned runs in 39.2 innings.

RHP Jordan Lyles has been dealing with a sprained left big toe and it’s uncertain if he’ll make his next scheduled start on Friday in Philadelphia. Lyles is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA in nine starts. “We don’t feel like it’s a DL situation,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “We might need to make an adjustment on his (next) start. We’re still monitoring him. We’re not overly concerned.”

LHP Chris Rusin was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday to make an emergency start against the Reds at Great American Ball Park when left-hander Jorge De La Rosa was scratched due to a cut on his left middle finger. Facing Cincinnati for the third time in his career, Rusin delivered a bullpen-saving performance, allowing one run and four hits through seven innings. He walked four and fanned five.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday with a cut on his left middle finger. “We felt like he needed a few more days,” Weiss said. “We’ll push him back a few more days.” De La Rosa was 1-2 with a 6.51 ERA in six starts this season for Colorado.

RF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the Rockies’ lineup on Tuesday after missing the previous day’s game due to illness. “He didn’t look good yesterday,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. Colorado defeated the Reds, 5-4, on Monday without Gonzalez and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who didn’t start but pinch-hit. Gonzalez has hit safely in 9 of his past 13 games, going 0-for-3 on Tuesday.

C Nick Hundley homered Tuesday for the third time in seven games. His fifth homer this season came on a 1-2 pitch from Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen and sailed 416 feet to left field. Hundley had two of the Rockies’ four hits on Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to five games.