Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu went 0-for-4 Friday and saw his team-high 10-game hitting streak come to an end. LeMahieu hit .405 during his streak, raising his average to .338, third-best in the National League.

RHP Chad Bettis pitched six perfect innings and 7 1/3 no-hit innings Friday against Philadelphia, and ended up combining with John Axford on a two-hitter in a 4-1 Rockies victory. Bettis, making just his fourth start since being recalled from the minors on May 14, struck out seven without walking a batter to improve to 2-0. Manager Walt Weiss said Bettis “followed the same formula” he had in his previous start, when he worked 8 1/3 innings in an 11-2 victory over San Francisco, in that he was able to command his fastball and mix in his secondary pitches. “That makes it tough on the hitter when you can do that,” Weiss said. Bettis, who earned the first road victory of his big-league career, also had the start against the Giants in the back of his mind. “I wanted to keep going forward and keep pushing it into this game,” he said.

OF David Dahl, the Rockies’ top prospect according to Baseball America, suffered a lacerated spleen when he collided with a teammate while pursuing a bloop to short center field in a game between Double-A New Britain and Altoona on Thursday. Dahl underwent surgery and Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported he will miss the rest of the season. The Rockies gave no timetable for his return in a statement issued Friday.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa, Saturday’s starter, was scratched from his scheduled outing Tuesday in Cincinnati due to a cut on his left middle finger. He did not figure in the decision in his last start, May 21 against Philadelphia, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five and walking three. He is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA in his last three starts against the Phillies, 2-4 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against them.

1B Justin Morneau went on the 15-day disabled list Friday. He had been on the seven-day concussion list since May 15 with a cervical strain and concussion symptoms.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 4-for-4 with two solo homers Friday against Philadelphia. It was the 11th two-homer game of his career, and the first since July 9, 2014, against San Diego. Before Friday he only had two homers in his first 43 games, and his average stood at .266. “I know somewhere in there there’s a good player,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep working.”

1B Ben Paulsen hit a two-run homer off reliever Luis Garcia in his only at-bat Friday against Philadelphia, after entering the game as a defensive replacement. Paulsen has hit safely in nine of the 11 games in which he has appeared since being recalled from the minors on May 19, batting at a .371 clip in that stretch.