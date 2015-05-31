Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. In his last outing, Lyles left with a sprained left toe, which pushed his scheduled start from Friday to Sunday. In his last five starts, Lyles is 0-4 with a 7.43 ERA. On May 18, he threw six innings of four-run ball against the Phillies at Coors Field.

RHP Eddie Butler, Saturday’s starter, worked six innings of one-run ball to pick up his first win since April 24 in the Rockies’ 5-2 victory over the Phillies. The 24-year-old, who came into the game with a career 5.19 ERA, needed just 78 pitches to do so. Butler was on regular rest, but not scheduled to pitch Saturday. He replaced LHP Jorge De La Rosa, who was scratched for a second consecutive start because of a cut on his middle finger.

RHP Rafael Betancourt left Saturday’s game against the Phillies in the bottom of the eighth inning with flu-like symptoms after throwing to two batters. Betancourt allowed a homer and a walk before exiting. “He’s got a sinus infection and was dehydrated, and just didn’t feel right out there,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “He got real light-headed. When (Betancourt) walks a hitter, we tend to think that something’s wrong because he doesn’t walk guys. He didn’t look himself.”

LHP Jorge De La Rosa was scratched from a second straight start on Saturday because of a cut on the middle finger of his left hand. After missing his previous start on May 26 against the Cincinnati Reds, De La Rosa was cleared to start against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, but the cut has not fully healed. De La Rosa sustained the cut before a start on May 21. The 34-year-old is 1-2 in six starts with a 6.51 ERA and 1.63 WHIP after beginning the season on the disabled list because of groin strain.