Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles, Sunday’s starter, left after 1 1/3 innings with an aggravation of his sprained left big toe. LHP Chris Rusin threw 4 2/3 innings in relief of Lyles to earn the win in the Rockies’ 4-1 victory over the Phillies. Lyles exited his previous start on May 23 with the injury, which pushed back his next scheduled outing from Friday to Sunday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. After the game, the severity of the injury was unclear. “I just came in, so it’s hard for me to know if it’s worse, but it’s not very good,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. In his last six starts, Lyles is 0-4 with a 7.40 ERA.

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Rockies’ 4-1 win over the Phillies on Sunday. In his last seven games, Arenado is 12-for-28 (.429) with five home runs and 14 RBIs. “He’s always been a good hitter, that’s been his track record,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “So this isn’t surprising what he’s doing, he’s always had that.” Arenado leads the Rockies with 12 home runs, 10 of which have come on the road.

OF Ben Paulsen left Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Phillies in the middle of the fourth inning with a migraine headache. He was replaced by OF Brandon Barnes. Paulsen homered in the first two games of the three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old is hitting .350 with three home runs and eight RBIs. “Benny’s been great for us, came up last year and performed extremely well,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said on Saturday. “He’s doing the same again this year. He’s a dangerous bat and he’s a good hitter. He’s not just a power hitter, he hits the ball to all fields and drives the ball.”

RHP Kyle Kendrick is scheduled to start Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Kendrick has had a rough 2015, as his 6.38 ERA is third-worst among 111 qualifying major league starters. The last time he faced the Dodgers, he threw seven innings of one-run ball in a 1-0 loss on May 17 despite walking five and striking out just one. In three starts at home this season, Kendrick has allowed six home runs to the tune of a 7.85 ERA.