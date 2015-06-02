Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jordan Lyles (sprained left big toe) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He originally sustained the injury in a start May 23 and had to leave the game in the fourth inning. His next start was pushed back two days to Sunday at Philadelphia to give Lyles more chance to heal. While trying to get out of the way of a comebacker hit by the Phillies’ Cody Asche in the second inning, Lyles aggravated the injury. A sprain is a tear, and the Rockies are saying Lyles has a big sprain or big tear in a toe ligament. The team said Lyles would be examined Tuesday by the Rockies’ foot and ankle specialist to determine whether he will need surgery on the torn ligament or if the toe will heal on its own.

RHP David Hale joined the Rockies and will be the 26th player on their roster for Tuesday’s doubleheader. He will start the second game and fill a familiar role. The Rockies added Hale as the 26th man on their roster on May 23 and started him in the second game of a doubleheader against the Giants. Hale allowed three runs, two earned, and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings with no walks and two strikeouts and was the winning pitcher in a 5-3 victory.

RHP Tommy Kahnle was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and made his 2015 Rockies debut but pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings Monday. He spent the entire 2014 season with the Rockies and went 2-1 with a 4.19 ERA in 54 games after they selected him from the Yankees in the December 2013 Rule 5 draft. Kahnle was optioned to Albuquerque in the waning days of spring training and went 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 17 relief appearances. Manager Walt Weiss said, “With a 10-game homestand and a doubleheader coming up (Tuesday), we felt like we needed another arm in the bullpen. We will probably ease Tommy in, but he showed last year that he was pretty versatile. He went multiple innings at times. He pitched late in games at times, to try and preserve leads. He pretty much did it all.”

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) threw 30 pitches in a simulated game, facing Corey Dickerson and Michael McKenry. The Rockies will see how Hawkins checks out Tuesday, and all is well, he could begin a rehab assignment Thursday. Hawkins has been on the 15-day disabled since April 22. He began the season as the Rockies’ closer but blew two of his first three save opportunities and lost that role to RHP Adam Ottavino, who subsequently sustained a season-ending elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Hawkins made two rehab appearances May 15 and 17 with Triple-A Albuquerque and had a 10.80 ERA before the rehab assignment was halted.

RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed 10 hits, tying his season-high, and six runs (five earned) in 5 1/3 innings Monday against the Dodgers. He gave up solo homers in the second to Andre Ethier and Jimmy Rollins. In 66 innings, Kendrick has yielded 15 homers, tied with San Diego’s James Shields for the most allowed in the majors. Nine of the homers Kendrick allowed came with the bases empty. The other six came with one runner on base.

LHP Christian Friedrich relieved RHP Kyle Kendrick with two runners aboard and the Dodgers leading 4-2 in the sixth. 2B Howie Kendrick, the first batter Friedrich faced, hit a three-run homer to give the Dodgers a five-run cushion. It was the first homer Friedrich allowed in 33 2/3 innings as a reliever and the first homer he surrendered since June 26, 2014, at Milwaukee, ending a homerless streak of 38 1/3 innings.