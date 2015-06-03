Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Hale was added to the Rockies’ roster as the 26th player during a doubleheader for the second time this season. He started the nightcap against the Dodgers, and he gave up four runs in six innings, all the runs scoring on three homers -- solo shots by Enrique Hernandez and Joc Pederson and a two-run blast by Adrian Gonzalez. Hale was also the 26th player on the roster when he made his Rockies debut by starting against the Giants in the second game of a May 23 doubleheader. He was the winning pitcher in that game when he allowed three runs, two earned, in 6 2/3 innings in Colorado’s 5-3 victory.

RHP Rafael Betancourt gave up a grand slam to LF Alex Guerrero with two outs in the ninth that gave the Dodgers a 9-8 win in the second game. It was the third career grand slam allowed by Betancourt. The other two were both hit by Edgar Renteria -- on June 7, 2008, at Detroit when Renteria was playing for the Tigers and Betancourt was pitching for the Indians, and on Aug. 30, 2009, at San Francisco when Renteria was playing for the Giants and Betancourt was pitching for the Rockies. Betancourt allowed at least four runs in a game Tuesday for the first time since that June 7, 2008, outing at Detroit.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa worked six innings for just the second time in seven starts this season in the first game. Both those outings were against the Dodgers. He pitched a season-high 7 1/3 innings against them on May 16 at Los Angeles, allowing two hits and no runs in a 7-1 win. De La Rosa’s effort in the first game of Tuesday’s enabled him to win for the second time this season and for the first time in five starts at Coors Field. He yielded three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six. De La Rosa was back in the rotation for the first time since May 21, as he was sidelined due to a cut on his left middle finger.

SS Troy Tulowitzki, who didn’t play in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, hit a two-run homer in the seventh that gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead over the Dodgers in the nightcap. They added another run in that inning only to lose 9-8 when Alex Guerrero hit a grand slam in the ninth. Tulowitzki had just four homers in 176 plate appearances this season when he came to the plate in the seventh and connected against RHP Yimi Garcia.

1B/LF Ben Paulsen homered for the third time in five games in the first game. He went 1-for-3 in the second game and has hit safely in 12 of 16 gamers since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 19. Paulsen is hitting .354 (17-for-48) in that span with four doubles, four homers and nine RBIs. He has a .415 on-base percentage and a .688 slugging percentage.