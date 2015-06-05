Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, throwing one perfect inning and striking out one. Hawkins is also scheduled to pitch for Albuquerque on Sunday at Salt Lake. Barring a setback, it is possible Hawkins might pitch in a third game for Albuquerque. Hawkins has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 22. This will be his second attempt on a rehab assignment. He pitched for Albuquerque on May 15 and 17, but he felt soreness in his biceps while throwing to the second batter on May 17 before finishing a one-inning stint.