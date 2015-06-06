Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis left heel) likely will begin a rehab assignment early next week. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 19. Manager Walt Weiss said Dickerson was “so-so” the first day he ran the bases but “felt a lot better the next time.” By “so-so” Weiss said Dickerson felt it “a little bit” in his heel. “That may be the case with this thing,” Weiss said. “There may be good days and bad days with this thing. Hopefully, the bad days in the future aren’t as bad as his bad days have been.” Weiss said Dickerson is “getting close” to going out on a rehab assignment, and when asked whether that might be early next week, Weiss said, “I think that’s reasonable.”

RHP Eddie Butler gave up a career-high 11 hits and tied his career high by yielding six earned runs, the most he has allowed since his major league debut June 6, 2014, against the Dodgers. He lasted 5 1/3 innings after pitching six innings in each of his past two starts.tied his career-highs for hits (11) and earned runs. “Early on, the slider was working pretty well. But later as the game went on, I kind of lost a feel for that. They really started attacking my fastballs. I wasn’t pounding the bottom of the zone. The first inning, I did a real good job it it. After that I started getting the ball up a little bit. Not really sure why. I just started elevating a few pitches.”

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) threw a perfect inning Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque as he began a rehab assignment for the second time. Hawkins hit 96 mph while throwing 13 pitches, 10 strikes, and sandwiching a strikeout between two ground outs. “The reports were real encouraging,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He threw the ball really well.” Hawkins is scheduled to pitch again for Albuquerque on Sunday at Salt Lake. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 22. This is his second rehab assignment. He pitched for Albuquerque on May 15 and 17 but felt soreness in the second outing.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 3-for-4 with one RBI and extended his season-high hitting streak to six games. He has multiple hits in four of those games and has at least one RBI in four consecutive games, his longest streak since April 18-21, 2013. His career-high is five straight games with at least one RBI. He has done that twice, most recently on June 8-12, 2011.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-4. He has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, going 14-for-42 (.333) in that stretch and has reached base safely in 16 straight games, four short of his career high of 20 straight from April 24-May 18, 2010. In those 16 games, Gonzalez is hitting .305 (18-for-59) with a .406 on-base percentage.