Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Bettis will start Wednesday against the Cardinals, giving him two additional days of rest. Because the Rockies began a stretch of 17 games in 17 days Friday, they adjusted their rotation to give their starters a little more rest. Since being recalled May 14 from Triple-A Albuquerque, Bettis is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in five starts. He has been particularly effective in his past three starts, going 2-0 with a 1.21 ERA. He has allowed five walks and 13 hits while striking out 19 in that stretch.

INF Charlie Culberson was activated from the 60-day disabled list and outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a bulging disk in his back on April 5 and transferred to the 60-day DL on April 14. Culberson began a rehab assignment with Albuquerque on May 31, and he went 3-for-15 with one homer and two RBIs in four games. Save for a week in April 2014, Culberson spent last season with the Rockies and hit .195 with three homers and 24 RBIs in 95 games.

LHP Chris Rusin gave up two runs in seven innings while allowing seven hits and two walks and a striking out a career-high eight. Rusin became the first pitcher to fan Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton four times in one game. He is 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA this season for the Rockies in three games, two starts. He has pitched seven innings in both starts, including Saturday. “He’s got deception. He’s got command. He’s got a feel for pitching,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. “I think those three things are his greatest strengths.”

LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) will be sent to the Rockies’ complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., as early as Sunday where. He will begin playing games in extended spring training before being re-evaluated. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He could play down there a couple of days and see what that looks like, get in a few games.” Dickerson was eligible to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday but just began running this week.

RHP David Hale is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Monday against the Cardinals as the Rockies, who on Friday began a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, adjust their rotation to give their starters additional rest. Hale has made two starts this season, May 23 against the Giants and Tuesday against the Dodgers. In both instances, Hale was added to the Rockies’ roster as the 26th man for a doubleheader. He is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA in his two starts. Having faced the Dodgers on Tuesday, Hale will have one extra day of rest when he pitches against the Cardinals.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer. The home run was his fifth of the season and came after a string of 69 at-bats without a homer since he last went deep May 16 at Dodger Stadium. Gonzalez has hit safely in four consecutive games and eight of his past nine, going 13-for-31 (.387) in that span to raise his average from .201 to .239. Gonzalez has had multiple hits in consecutive games for the first time this season.

1B Wilin Rosario hit his third and fourth homers of the season and first two at Coors Field. It was his second career two-homer game. The other was May 5, 2012, against Atlanta. Rosario is hitting .413 (19-for-46) at Coors Field this season with four doubles, one triple, two homers and eight RBIs. On the road, Rosario is hitting .205 (9-for-44) with one double, two homers and four RBIs.