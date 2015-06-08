Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF-OF Rafael Ynoa was impressive last September when the Rockies recalled him from Triple-A, and he reached the majors shortly after his 27th birthday. This season, the switch-hitting Ynoa has made 11 starts, including seven in left field, two at third base and one each at shortstop and second base. Ynoa is hitting .270 (17-for-63) with five RBI overall and has gone 7-for-21 with three RBI as a pinch-hitter, including a strikeout in that role Sunday. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I like the fact that he’s a switch-hitter, and he handles the bat well from both sides of the plate so it neutralizes the match-up in a pinch-hitting situation. Plays the infield and the outfield, a very valuable National League player. Very good baseball instincts. You can tell he’s one of those guys that’s played a lot of winter ball; he’s played a lot of baseball. He’s very much at ease at the big league level.”

LF Corey Dickerson (left foot plantar faciitis) reported Sunday to the Rockies complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. He will begin playing in extended spring training games there Monday. In the controlled environment in extended spring training, Dickerson can bat in every inning, if need be, and quickly ramp up his readiness. The Rockies are likely to activate Dickerson once he is comfortable at the plate without having him play on a minor league rehab assignment.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right biceps tendinitis) blew a save for Triple-A Albuquerque at Salt Lake. After throwing a scoreless inning Thursday for Albuquerque, Hawkins gave up three hits and two runs with one strikeout Sunday while throwing 23 pitches, 16 strikes. He is expected to again pitch for Albuquerque at Salt Lake on Tuesday. This is the second rehab assignment for Hawkins, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 22. He made two appearances last month for Albuquerque and halted his rehab assignment when he felt biceps soreness in the second outing.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-5 with a double, extending his hitting streak to seven games. During that span, he is 15-for-29 with two doubles, four homers and 11 RBI. The double was his 17th of the season.

RF Carlos Gonzalez tied the game at 2 with a homer to lead off the seventh. It was his sixth homer of the season and gave Gonzalez homers in consecutive games for the first time since April 30-May 1, 2014. He has hit in a season-high five straight games, going 9-for-20 in that span and raising his average from .215 to .240. Gonzalez extended his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games, the third longest streak of his career and longest since April 27-May 17, 2012. Gonzalez had a career-long 20-game streak from April 24-May 18, 2010.

RHP Kyle Kendrick pitched at least seven innings for the sixth time in 12 starts, including a season-high 7 1/3 innings on May 27 at Cincinnati. He gave up two runs, both in the first, and five hits, four coming in the first. The two runs were the fewest Kendrick has allowed in five home starts this season. He came into the game having allowed at least one homer in his previous four starts at Coors Field and a total of eight in 23 2/3 innings but did not allow a homer at Coors Field for the first time this season.