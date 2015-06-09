Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Brendan Rodgers from Lake Mary (Fla.) High School was taken third overall in the draft and said he reached an agreement with the Rockies, pending a physical. Rodgers is the first shortstop the Rockies drafted in the first round since they took Troy Tulowitzki seventh overall in 2005 out of Long Beach State. The only high school shortstop taken in the first round by the Rockies was Chris Nelson out of Redan (Ga.) High School in 2004. He was the ninth overall pick that year.

RHP Mike Nikorak from Stroudsburg (Pa.) High School was taken 27th overall in the draft by the Rockies as compensation for the loss of free agent OF Michael Cuddyer to the Mets. Nikorak is 6-foot-5, and he went from 197 pounds last summer to his current weight of 220 pounds by training with Eric Cressey in Hudson, Mass. Nikorak’s velocity rose -- he has hit 97 mph -- and he developed a knuckle-curve as an off-speed pitch. He also said he is working on a two-seam changeup.

RHP David Hale was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start against the Cardinals, and he gave up three runs, two on solo homers, and six hits in seven innings. In three starts with the Rockies, Hale has not issued a walk in 19 2/3 innings. After the game, manager Walt Weiss said Hale will remain with the Rockies, and it is likely Hale will stay in the rotation. The Rockies brought him up twice earlier this season, each time as the 26th man on the roster to start the second game of a doubleheader. The homers Monday came in the first three innings, but Weiss said he was impressed how Hale didn’t shy away from the strike zone and kept attacking hitters.

RHP Rafael Betancourt (vertigo symptoms) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. The symptoms were caused by a sinus infection that has lingered for three weeks and hampered Betancourt. In his past four outings back May 30, Betancourt allowed 10 hits and eight runs in two innings. He said the sinus infection first occurred during a series with the Phillies from May 18-21. Betancourt said, “I’ve been feeling like I was tired, but I understand my responsibility is to come here and work and be able to pitch when the manager needs me and the team needs me. And I was trying to do that, but I got a little bit tired.”

3B Tyler Nevin from Poway (Calif.) High School was taken 38th overall in the draft as a choice in the Competitive Balance Round A. Nevin’s father Phil is a former major-leaguer who was the first pick overall in the 1992 draft. Rockies scouting director Bill Schmidt said Nevin will be a corner player and is athletic enough to play in the outfield. Schmidt said Nevin’s bat is first and foremost.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 with a home run to raise his average to .310, the highest it has been since April 22 (.321). He has homered in three of his past four games and has driven in at least one run in four of his past five games.

1B Ben Paulsen hit his first career triple in the fourth. He finished 3-for-5 with a double and three runs and raised his average to .339. Paulsen came into the game with two hits in his previous 13 at-bats.