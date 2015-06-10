Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Kyle Parker got his first call-up on Tuesday. Parker had 26 at-bats in 18 games with Colorado last season and has been playing well down at Triple-A Albuquerque where he hit .275 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.

3B Nolan Arenado continues to be on a tear. He leads the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (47) and is on a pace to easily surpass his career high in both categories. In his last 16 games Arenado is 21-for-63 with eight homers and 26 RBIs.

RHP Eddie Butler was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Butler has a 3-6 record this season with a 4.80 ERA, 30 walks and 29 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

SS Troy Tulowitzki has heated up on this homestand. The shortstop extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the first inning Tuesday. He has five home runs during his hitting streak, which raised his average to .311.

OF Carlos Gonzalez has also gotten on track during this homestand. He singled in the sixth on Tuesday and has now reached safely in 20 straight games dating back to May 19. His batting average, which hovered near .200 for much of May, is now .251.