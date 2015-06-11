FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 12, 2015 / 2:16 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Daniel Descalso played against his former team for the first time. Descalso hit .243 in five seasons with the Cardinals and was a member of their 2011 World Series title team. He was 0-for-3 Wednesday.

2B DJ LeMahieu continues to swing a hot bat. He followed Tuesday’s three-hit night by going 1-for-4 with a double Wednesday. He went 17-for-43 on the 10-game homestand and he is second in the NL in hitting at .348.

OF Carlos Gonzalez reached base for the 21st consecutive game with his double in the fourth. Since May 18 he has raised his average from .197 to .251 and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

OF/1B Ben Paulsen entered the game in the sixth inning Wednesday and hit a home run in his first at-bat. He finished the series 4-for-6 with a home run, four runs scored and three extra base hits.

