Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Kyle Parker, 25, was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque as the Rockies activated outfielder Corey Dickerson off the disabled list. Parker, the former starting quarterback at Clemson University, was MLB’s 26th overall pick in 2010. He made his big-league debut last season (June 16) with the Rockies and is batting .222 in 27 at-bats. He has yet to produce an extra-base hit.

LHP Chris Rusin (2-1) took the loss on Thursday against the Marlins, allowing 11 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings. Still, he has been quite a find for the Rockies since they picked him up on waivers from the Cubs last September. The Rockies called him up from the minors in May, and, in his first three starts, Rusin went 2-0, including a shutout, posting a 1.45 ERA. After Thursday’s loss, however, his ERA went up to 3.38.

LF Corey Dickerson on Thursday returned from the disabled list, where he has been since May 18. Dickerson, who had a left foot injury, played two games of extended spring training this week in Arizona, hitting two homers in 13 at-bats. Before he got hurt, he was hitting .306 with five homers in 33 games. In the three weeks before he got hurt, he was red hot, hitting .351. On Thursday, he remained hot, going 2-for-4 to raise his batting average to .313.

RHP Christian Bergman, 27, was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque. Bergman, the Rockies’ 24th-round draft pick in 2010, made his big-league debut last season (June 9). He is 5-5 with a 5.28 ERA so far in 24 big-league games, including 11 starts.

RHP LaTroy Hawkins on Thursday returned from the disabled list, where he has been out since April 21 due to right-biceps tendinitis. Hawkins, who has said this will be his final season in pro baseball, pitched one inning of relief in Triple-A on Tuesday and reported no issues. Hawkins turns 43 in December. He worked a scoreless inning Thursday.

RHP Kyle Kendrick is set to start on Friday against the Marlins. It says a lot about the state of Rockies pitching that Kendrick, with a 2-7 record and a 6.16 ERA, is still in their rotation. Kendrick, who turns 31 in August, has not had a winning record since 2011 and his career ERA is a mediocre-at-best 4.52. His career WAR (wins above replacement) is negative-3.8, but the Rockies don’t have the ready-to-go pitching talent in their system to replace Kendrick, whose one-year, $5.5 million deal expires after this season.