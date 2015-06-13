Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP David Hale will make his fourth start of the year -- and his first on the road -- when he faces the Marlins on Saturday. Hale has three quality starts in three opportunities this season, and Colorado is 2-1 in those games. Hale, acquired from the Atlanta Braves in January, has been better in the majors than in the minors of late. This year in seven minor league starts, including six in Triple A, he was 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 1-for-4 on Friday and saw his batting average dip to .308. The Rockies are being cautious with Tulowitzki, who has been injury-prone in the past. He got a rest on Wednesday night, and that’s become customary for the Rockies this season. He usually rests on a night game before a day game as the Rockies try to keep their star player fresh for the long grind of a major league season. So far, it seems to be working - his hit on Friday extended his modest hit streak to 11 games. He is hitting .355 during the streak.

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit a home run in the seventh inning to account for Colorado’s only run in a 5-1 loss to Miami on Friday night. It was the seventh home run of the season for CarGo, who is off to a slow start, batting .246.

RHP Kyle Kendrick (2-8) took the loss on Friday at Miami, allowing seven hits, two walks and two runs in 6 2/3 innings. Despite the loss, it was a good overall outing for Kendrick, who has a long history of success against the Marlins. In fact, he is now 14-4 against the Marlins, and only four pitchers have ever beaten this franchise more often - Greg Maddux (19), Tom Glavine (17), Tim Hudson 15) and John Smoltz (15). Livan Hernandez also beat the Marlins 14 times, tying with Kendrick for fifth place on that list.