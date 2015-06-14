Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon, turns 29 on July 1, was rested on Saturday, snapping his streak of 14 consecutive starts. Blackmon was born in Dallas but was raised in Georgia as an Atlanta Braves fan. He played two years of junior college ball and two years at Georgia Tech before the Rockies drafted him in the second round in 2008. He made his big-league debut on June 7, 2011. Last year, he became just the fifth player in major-league history to have six hits, five RBIs and four extra-base knocks all in one game. Overall for the season, he had a breakout year, batting .288 with 19 homers, 72 RBIs and a .775 OPS. This year, he has a .741 OPS.

RHP Chad Bettis, a 26-year-old Texan, will start on Monday at Houston against the red-hot Astros. Bettis, who played his college ball for Texas Tech, has had an up-and-down pro career. Since making his debut on Aug. 1, 2013, Bettis has gone from starting to relieving to the minors and back to starting in the majors again. And that was just in one year: from August 2013 to August 2014. Since then, he started this season in the minors but is getting yet another chance in the rotation.

RHP David Hale made his fourth start of the year, and he took his first loss on Saturday. Hale (2-1), who lasted six innings, gave up four hits and four runs. However, the only Marlins player who really hurt him was right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a two-run double and a two-run homer. Hale kept every other Marlins hitter in check.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa is one win away from breaking the Rockies’ franchise record for career wins.He gets the start Sundayt.