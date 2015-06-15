Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon hit a leadoff homer against the Marlins on Sunday. It was the eighth time in his career that he has led off a game with a homer, tying the franchise record set by Eric Young, who is now the Rockies’ first-base coach.

3B Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer on Sunday, his 16th long ball of the season. But Arenado also had the first two-error game of his three-year big-league career. Arenado is normally outstanding on defense -- he has won Gold Gloves in each of the past two years. But he made one miscue throwing and one fielding on Sunday.

RHP Chad Bettis, a 26-year-old Texan, will return to his home state on Monday to face the Houston Astros for the first time. This will be his seventh start of the season -- the Rockies are 5-1 when he is on the mound. In his past five times out, Bettis has four quality starts. But he will have a tough task on Monday against Astros LHP Dallas Kuechel, who won a Gold Glove last season and is off to a great start this year at 7-2 with a 1.90 ERA.

LF Corey Dickerson, who came off the disabled list this week, re-aggravated an injury to his left foot on Saturday and was not in Sunday’s lineup. It was a tough break for Dickerson, who has had good success against Sunday’s starting pitcher, right-hander Dan Haren of the Marlins. The lefty-swinging Dickerson has five hits in seven at-bats in his career against Haren. Long term, the concern for the Rockies is that this does not turn into another trip to the disabled list for Dickerson. He already missed nearly a month earlier this season -- from May 18-June 11 -- with the same injury.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa became the franchise leader in career wins, leading the Colorado Rockies to a 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Marlins Park. De La Rosa (4-2) pitched seven innings and allowed four hits, four walks and one run. He earned career win No. 73, which broke a tie with Aaron Cook atop the Rockies’ career list. After being slowed earlier in the season by a groin pull and a cut on his left middle finger, De La Rosa is now 4-1 in his past eight starts.

SS Troy Tulowitzki had his hit streak snapped at 12 games, which had been the longest active hit streak in the majors. He was batting .266 when he began his hit streak. He is now hitting .304.