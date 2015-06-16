Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Chad Bettis took his second consecutive loss, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings at Houston. He last allowed as many as five runs on Sept. 22, 2013, against the Diamondbacks. Bettis also surrendered his first two home runs of the season Monday.

OF Corey Dickerson missed his second consecutive start due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, an ailment that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on May 19. He reached on an error as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, and he is likely to return to the starting lineup Tuesday.

SS Troy Tulowitzki finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and opened the scoring for Colorado with a sixth-inning single that scored LF Rafael Ynoa. Tulowitzki is batting .370/.442/.587 this month.

LHP Christian Friedrich entered in relief in the sixth inning and struck out all three batters he faced. Friedrich last fanned as many as three batters in one outing on July 1, 2014, at Washington.