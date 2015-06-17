Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado recorded his first multi-hit game since June 9, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Arenado is slugging .549 and has 31 extra-base hits, tied for the 10th-best total in the National League.

LHP Chris Rusin took his second consecutive loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Rusin surrendered a pair of home runs for a second consecutive appearance, posting another poor outing after pitching effectively in his first three starts.

LF Corey Dickerson, who had not started since Saturday due to a sore left foot, was back in the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday. He went 1-for-5 and struck out twice.

LHP Ken Roberts began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, throwing one scoreless inning. Roberts has been on the disabled list since May 23 due to left elbow inflammation.

RF Carlos Gonzalez delivered his seventh career home run against the Astros, a two-run shot off RHP Vince Velasquez in the fifth inning, and he just missed a second home of the game in the seventh. Gonzalez finished 1-for-4 and is batting .306 (26-for-85) over his past 22 games dating to May 22.

C Michael McKenry tripled for the third time in the past five games. Prior to that stretch, McKenry went 276 career games and 765 at-bats without a triple. He is batting .308 (12-for-39) with nine RBIs over his last 14 games.