Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Brendan Rodgers, the third overall pick in last week’s draft, signed for a Colorado franchise-record $5.5 million.

RHP John Axford gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday in a non-save situation. Axford retired Astros rookie Carlos Correa when shortstop Troy Tulowitzki grabbed his hard grounder, spun around and threw him out. Axford then gave up a double to Marwin Gonzalez, struck out Preston Tucker and yielded a two-run homer to Chris Carter before being lifted from the game.

RHP Jordan Lyles was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Justin Miller. Lyles underwent season-ending surgery on his left big toe June 10. He originally sprained the toe while pitching May 23 against San Francisco, then aggravated the injury in a May 31 game at Philadelphia. He went 2-5 with a 5.14 ERA in 10 starts this year.

LF Corey Dickerson (plantar fasciitis in left foot) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. The same injury landed him on the disabled list May 19 and caused him to miss 23 games. He was reinstated Thursday at Miami and played in six games, making five starts before going back on the shelf. Dickerson is hitting .299 in 38 games with five home runs and 16 RBIs. He has a .331 on-base percentage and a .512 slugging percentage. Manager Walt Weiss said, “I thought we might be able to get some mileage out of him after the time off, but it’s come back. It’s affecting him.”

RHP Justin Miller had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. In 15 games there, Miller, 28, was 0-2 with five saves and a 3.24 ERA. In 16 2/3 innings, he allowed 13 hits with seven walks and 20 strikeouts. The Rockies signed Miller to a minor league contract on Nov. 19, 2014. He began the season at Double-A New Britain, where he went 1-1 with an 0.84 ERA in six games. Miller made his major league debut April 18, 2014, with Detroit and went 1-0 with a 5.11 ERA in eight games with the Tigers last season. Manager Walt Weiss said Miller is “throwing the ball very well this year. Velocity’s real good. Been mid- to upper-90s at times. And he’s performed very well, so he’s earned the right to come up here.” Miller made his Rockies debut and allowed one hit with one strikeout while pitching a scoreless eighth.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 with a double, extending his on-base streak to 18 straight games. That is tied for the fourth-longest streak of his career. The longest is 27 straight games from July 14-Aug. 10, 2008. Tulowitzki has hit safely in 15 of his past 16 games, going 25-for-63 (.397) in that span.

RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed seven hits, including two homers, and four runs in five innings, throwing 58 pitches in the first and two leaving after 101 pitches. At 2-9 with a 5.95 ERA, Kendrick leads the majors in losses and in home runs allowed (18).