Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg gave up a three-run homer to Astros PH Domingo Santana in the eighth. It was Santana’s first career homer, and it gave the Astros an 8-3 lead on their way to an 8-4 win. It was also the eighth homer Oberg has allowed in 24 1/3 innings this season.

RHP Mike Nikorak, the 27th pick in last week’s draft, signed with the Rockies for a reported $2.3 million, which is $295,400 about the slot figure for that pick set by Major League Baseball. Nikorak, who is from Stroudsburg (Pa.) High School, will begin his professional career at rookie-level Grand Junction, which opened its season Thursday night at Idaho Falls. Nikorak will travel there Friday. Nikorak was chosen with a compensation pick the Rockies received for the loss of free agent OF Michael Cuddyer, who signed with the Mets.

RHP Brooks Brown went back on the 15-day disabled list with the same shoulder inflammation that landed him there for three weeks in May. Brown is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 games.

RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday. It is the second time this season Brown has been sidelined due to the same ailment. He was out May 4-22. Brown is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 24 appearances with an uncharacteristically high 11 walks and 15 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. He gave up a walk and a homer in one inning in his most recent outing, Tuesday at Houston. Manager Walt Weiss said, “Much the same issues he had the last time around. Felt real good when he came off the DL last time and was 93-96 (mph). On this last road trip is where some of the same symptoms started showing up -- the ability to get loose in the ‘pen. And the velocity’s down a little bit. To me, he didn’t look like himself, especially in Houston that last outing.”

RHP Christian Bergman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster spot that opened when RHP Brooks Brown went on the disabled list. Bergman is 2-0 with a 4.18 ERA for Colorado this season.

RHP Christian Bergman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, taking the roster spot of RHP Brooks Brown (right shoulder inflammation), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Bergman opened the season with the Rockies and was 2-0 with a 4.18 ERA in 14 games, including one start, and primarily pitched in long relief. He threw three scoreless innings Monday in a start for Albuquerque. On Thursday, he pitched a scoreless ninth against the Astros. Manager Walt Weiss said, “Primarily he’s a guy who can give us length out of the bullpen and come in and be effective, throw strikes. Very durable. He’s made a few starts for us. A very versatile guy. We feel very protected when he’s out there.”

3B Tyler Nevin signed with the Rockies and will begin his professional career with rookie-level Grand Junction. Nevin’s father, Phil, played 12 seasons in the majors and now manages Triple-A Reno, an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate. Nevin was a Competitive Balance Round A selection out of Poway (Calif.) High School.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 2-for-5 to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, dating back to May 26. It is the fourth-longest streak of his career. His career high is a 27-game streak from July 14-Aug. 10, 2008. Tulowitzki has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games, going 27-for-68 (.397) in that span to raise his average from .266 to .306.

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, his 10th homer of the season. He has homered in three consecutive games for the first time since May 22-25, 2013. His career high is four straight games with homers, a feat he accomplished twice, the last time on July 28-31, 2010. Gonzalez is batting .306 (19-for-62) this month and has reached base safely in 13 of 16 games in June.