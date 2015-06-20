Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, increasing his team-leading total in the latter category to 53. He extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 10-for-27 (.370) in that span with three doubles, one triple, one homer and six RBIs and raising his average 11 points to .281.

RHP Christian Bergman, who relieved starter Jorge De La Rosa, retired the side in order in the sixth but left after giving up four straight hits to start the seventh. Two runs scored while Bergman was in the game, and he was charged with a third run when Jean Segura’s infield single off LaTroy Hawkins netted a run. Bergman’s ERA rose to a season-high 4.72.

RHP Rafael Betancourt, who is on the disabled list with vertigo symptoms brought on by a sinus infection, threw 25 pitches in a simulated game, the first time he has faced hitters since going on the 15-day disabled list June 7. Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger said Betancourt felt great and had no dizziness or lack of energy. Betancourt will make a rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Albuquerque against Tacoma.

LHP Ken Roberts, who went on the 15-day disabled list May 23 with left elbow inflammation, was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

1B Ben Paulsen went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and finished a home run shy of the cycle. He tied his career high with three hits and hit his second triple of the season and his career in the sixth. Paulsen entered the game 2-for-19 in his previous seven games.